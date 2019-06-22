Juventus may have won Serie A by 11 points last season but it still wasn’t enough to save Massimiliano Allegri his job.

Defeat against Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals ultimately cost him and he’s since been replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri won his first major trophy at the end of last season, leading Chelsea to Europa League glory.

And now he’ll be expected to lead Juve to European glory - although this time in the Champions League.

Juventus will certainly be a more formidable side next season.

Arriving at the Allianz Stadium is Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer. Adrien Rabiot may also be joining him without a transfer fee.

And now, reports suggest Matthijs de Ligt has chosen the Old Lady in a £60 million deal.

But forget about new signings. If Juventus are to win the Champions League next season, a lot rests on the shoulders of a certain 34-year-old.

Yes, we’re talking about Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar scored 28 goals in 43 appearances last season and will look to lead from the front once again next season.

However, Sarri has a plan for Ronaldo.

According to numerous reports, Sarri will use Ronaldo as a ‘false nine’ just like he did with Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard for Napoli and Chelsea respectively.

It will be very interesting to see how Ronaldo adapts to his new role.

One thing is for sure, Sarri is rather excited to have the opportunity to manage him - and believes he could ‘break some new records’ next season.

"At Chelsea I coached some very strong players, but training Cristiano Ronaldo will be yet another step forward. I'd like to help him break some new records," Sarri said.

"When you have a player with the qualities of Paulo Dybala or Cristiano they can play in any role. What can change is only the interpretation of the role.

"You have to have clear ideas on two or three players who can make a real difference for the team and then give them an environment to truly express themselves. If a team enjoys itself on the pitch then the spectators enjoy themselves and this is fuel to win."