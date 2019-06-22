Fernando Torres announced his retirement yesterday after a glittering career.

Torres scored 260 goals in 760 games for his club sides, as well as 38 goals in 110 appearances for his country.

It was during his spell with Liverpool that he was at his brilliant best.

'El Nino' was virtually unstoppable whenever he lined up in a red shirt.

He scored 81 times in 142 games for the club, a tally which would have been even better had he managed to stay injury-free.

One player that fell victim to Torres' brilliance was Nemanja Vidic.

Torres got the better of Vidic numerous times during their clashes.

He famously humiliated the Serbian defender on route to scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It was a moment that created this memorable image:

Torres is remembered for getting the better of the defender mostly every time they played.

But is that necessarily the case?

One United fan has taken to Twitter to explain that the idea that Torres regularly destroyed Vidic is a 'myth'.

He uses stats of Torres' goal-scoring record every time he came up against Vidic.

And, interestingly, Torres scored just three times in 15 games when coming up against the Serbian defender.

The fan then goes on to highlight that two weeks after the famous image of the two was taken, Vidic won the Premier League title and the Player of the Season award.

So maybe Vidic did fare better against Torres then football fans thought...

The Serbian has since recognised Torres' quality.

“Torres was a top player. At the time he was probably the best striker in the league. He scored a few goals against United," he said on BeIN Sports last year.

“In the Premier League, I had some good games against Drogba, sometimes bad. I played well against Torres one week then one game bad, that’s the Premier League. You’re not going to be on top of your game every week.

“It’s why I like the Premier League. In one game you’re going to be against a strong player like Drogba, the next it’ll be a Torres or Aguero.

“If people see me live, they say ‘I thought you were much bigger!’ I was never big, but I gave everything in challenges.

“It’s why I never got bigger because I knew the next week I’d have Torres or Aguero so I never spent as much time in the gym as you have to adapt to players."