Andy Ruiz Jr. has brushed off criticism from Tyson Fury by insisting that he does his talking "inside the ring".

The 29-year-old became the centre of attention in the heavyweight boxing world when he unexpectedly defeated Anthony Joshua three weeks ago to claim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

However, Fury dismissed the idea that Ruiz should be included amongst the world's best heavyweight boxers by describing his bout with Joshua as "like two bums fighting each other".

Fury also claimed that the top fighter in the division was a "two-horse race" between himself and Deontay Wilder and that the pair could defeat Ruiz "quite comfortably".

Speaking to K.O. Artist Sports yesterday, Ruiz refused to shoot back at the 'Gypsy King'.

"Yeah, Andy Ruiz is a bum, everyone’s a bum. I’m still a fan of the guy," he said.

"I don’t know if people want me to talk bad about him, but that’s not the type of guy that I am.

"As long as he does what he has to do, I salute Tyson Fury. And Wilder too you know because it takes a lot for us big guys risking our lives inside the ring to take care of our families.

"I’m not the type of guy to talk outside of the ring. But inside the ring, I’ll be doing all the talking for sure."

Ruiz also did not comment on whether he would be willing to fight Fury and Wilder following his rematch against Joshua, reported to be happening later this year.

"First I want to focus on the rematch," he revealed. "You know a lot of people, and I’m speaking to Joshua too, because he was overlooking me and saying 'After I beat Andy I’m going to fight Wilder' and this and that, instead of being focused on me.

"I think that’s what I want to do right now, just focus on the rematch. I don’t care who I’m going to fight next after I win, the main thing right now is just to fight Anthony Joshua and beat him."

It appears to be the case that no matter how willing Fury might be to criticise Ruiz, his counterpart is not planning on becoming engaged in a war of words any time soon.