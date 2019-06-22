Since the end of last year, Alexa Bliss has suffered from multiple concussions which have caused her to miss several matches for WWE.

Bliss missed a match at Evolution last year where she was supposed to face Trish Stratus due to a concussion. She also missed matches this year WrestleMania 35 and Money In the Bank.

During a recent interview with The New York Post, the five-time women's champion said that due to these concussions, she was concerned that she would never be able to step in a WWE ring and wrestle again.

She said: “I think after the second concussion I was very worried about not being able to get back in the ring, especially because I didn’t know what was going on with my brain.

“There’s so many different types of concussions and I didn’t know that at the time. Each one had to be treated differently and the fact that I didn’t know what was going on with my brain and didn’t know until I saw the concussion specialist, it made me very scared."

After a visit with concussion expert Dr. Michael Collins in Pittsburgh, Bliss was able to push many of her concerns aside. She also spoke to fellow WWE superstar Daniel Bryan who has dealt with many concussions himself as well.

She said: “The stuff that he [Dr. Collins] taught me about concussions and injury has been so mind opening and mind-blowing, actually.

“It made me feel like for the first time that I actually was in control of my own injury and actually well aware of what was going on in my brain and it made me feel so much better about returning to the ring because concussions are a scary thing.

“But the way they explained it, it made it seem tolerable and the fact that you could make a full recovery, and them being certain of that, just made me feel that much better.”

Bliss will be wrestling this weekend at Stomping Grounds when she takes on Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.