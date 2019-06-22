Tony Bellew has revealed that he thinks Tyson Fury is capable of defeating both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder - provided the bout went on for longer than four rounds.

The retired former WBC cruiserweight champion stated that the only way to defeat the 'Gypsy King' is to land a knockout blow in the early stages.

"Anyone who goes past four rounds with Tyson Fury is going to lose, and that includes AJ," he told Express Sport.

"I think, personally, he will get to him in those four rounds.

"But if it goes four rounds, you’re not going to figure him out. His foot movement is absolutely brilliant for someone of his size and weight."

Bellew, who once had terms agreed to face Fury before the fight fell through, has also claimed that he is the most effective and intelligent fighter of the three.

"[Fury’s] not the fastest combination puncher out of all of them – that's Joshua by a mile – but he is the fastest single punching heavyweight in the world," he said.

"He has the fastest jab in the world out of all of the heavyweights, he has the best boxing brain."

The unbeaten Fury is yet to face Joshua and drew his only bout with Wilder in December last year, although numerous pundits rated him as the better fighter on the night.

Ahead of his recent victory against Tom Schwarz, he labelled Joshua as "finished" following his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. at the start of the month and claimed that Wilder "isn't man enough" to face him.

It has been reported that negotiations are ongoing for a rematch between Fury and Wilder in the first quarter of next year provided the latter retains his WBC heavyweight title, although the venue and financial terms are yet to be agreed.

Boxing fans have been hoping there will be a matchup between any combination of the three for several months now and if Fury is involved, there is no doubt who Bellew will be backing.