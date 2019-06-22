Just under four years after being told he wasn’t good enough to play for West Bromwich Albion, Serge Gnabry has clinched Bayern Munich’s Player of the Season award.

The 23-year-old was sent out on loan to the Baggies in 2015 whilst at Arsenal in order to gain some regular first-team football.

However, he only managed to make three appearances.

And during that time, then manager Tony Pulis told the Express and Star newspaper: "Serge has come here to play games but he just hasn't been for me, at the moment, at that level to play the games.

"He's come from academy football and not played much league football -- does academy football really prepare players for league football? And we're talking about Premier League football here.

"As a manager you pick a team that's going to win a game of football. You pick your best team -- you don't leave people out because you don't like them, because of this, that and the other."

Gnabry returned to Arsenal after just half-a-season at the Hawthorns before he was sold to Werder Bremen at the start of the following season.

And since then, everything changed.

After impressing in his first and only season at Weserstadion, Bayern came calling and snapped him up for only €8 million.

Gnabry was then sent on loan to Hoffenheim, netting 10 times in 26 games before becoming a regular at the Allianz Arena last season.

The winger went on to play a pivotal part in Bayern’s league and cup double winning season, scoring on 13 occasions.

He also cemented a regular spot in the Germany national team too, impressing Joachim Low on a regular basis.

And if Pulis wasn’t already left red-faced at the comments he made, Gnabry’s former Arsenal team-mate Hector Bellerin wanted to rub it in even more.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter to have a dig at the former West Brom boss following Gnabry’s award, sarcastically saying: “Not good enough to play for West Brom though” before adding “Congrats my bro I always knew you were the best.”