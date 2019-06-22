Liverpool fans grew fond of Philippe Coutinho during his time playing on Merseyside.

The Brazilian playmaker joined in 2013 with the club going through a really tough spell.

In his six seasons, he scored 54 times in 201 games and helped Liverpool re-establish themselves as a Champions League club.

However, he lost the respect of many Liverpool fans from the way he departed the club.

Coutinho forced through a move and eventually sealed a £142 million transfer to Barcelona.

He was ecstatic to make his 'dream move' but his time at the Catalan club has been one full of difficulties.

The 27-year-old has been in and out of the team this season after concerns about his form.

In the end, he finished the campaign with just 11 goals and three assists in 53 games for Barca. That is just not good enough for the third most expensive player of all time.

His poor form has led to reports that Barcelona want to get rid of Coutinho.

And, if reports are to be believed, a sensational return to Liverpool could be on the cards.

French outlet Le10 Sport have revealed that Liverpool are interested in re-signing him.

He certainly did impress under Jurgen Klopp, while Liverpool never truly replaced him after his departure.

So there must be some chance that the German manager would take him back at Anfield should the price be right.

Whether Coutinho would be welcomed back by fans of the Merseyside club is another question.

The news comes just days after Coutinho admitted that he may leave Barca this summer.

"I don't know if I will continue at Barcelona," he said, per Marca.

"Nobody knows about the future, and right now I am focused on playing with my [national] team [at the Copa America]."

As well as Liverpool, it is believed that both Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested.

