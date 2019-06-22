Over the last 24 hours, GiveMeSport have organised a public vote to finally establish the greatest African football player of all time.

Initially, the vote was made up of two polls on Twitter - each poll included four names to choose from, with the top player from each poll going to a final vote on Facebook.

The first poll consisted of Didier Drogba, Jay-Jay Okocha, Mo Salah and George Weah.

Drogba won the first poll by a clear margin; the former Chelsea and PSG man getting 21% more of the votes than current Liberian president George Weah.

The result of the first poll may come at a surprise to some Liverpool fans with Mo Salah receiving a meagre 18% of the vote on the back of his Champions League winning season.

The second poll comprised of Michael Essien, Samuel Eto’o, Sadio Mane and Yaya Toure.

It was former Barcelona and Inter Milan player Samuel Eto’o who came out on top convincingly with a considerable 63% of the vote.

There it is! The final two for our Facebook poll were Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o.

Drogba scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for Chelsea, but he will always be remembered for scoring that last-minute equaliser in the 2012 Champions League final vs Bayern Munich.

With one super-human leap, Drogba towered above his defenders at the near post and thumped a header home, which led to his winning penalty in the subsequent penalty shootout!

Not to be outdone, Eto’o has won the African Player of the Year a record four times: in 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2010.

Two of those wins occurred during his time at Barcelona where he won an impressive eight trophies, which included three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies.

However, there could only be one winner, and after a massive 157,000 votes, it was Drogba who ran out the victor.

Ivorian Drogba beat Cameroonian Eto’o to the accolade by 69% to 37%.

This will come as more good news for Drogba, on the back of his team’s victory in the recent Soccer Aid match for Unicef.