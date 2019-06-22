The atmosphere at Manchester United right now is pretty strange as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his first full season as the club's permanent manager.

The Red Devils have signed exciting winger Daniel James from Swansea and renewed Juan Mata's contract but are yet to get rid of the "deadwood" many fans have been calling for.

United supporters have also launched a #GlazersOut movement across social media to signal their unhappiness at the way in which the American owners are running the club.

On the pitch, Man Utd fans want the likes of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling to get less game time and a new defensive signing to partner the much-improved Victor Lindelof.

Harry Maguire is one of the several defenders Man United have been linked with and a comment he liked on Instagram could turn out to be a huge transfer hint.

Maguire: A player on the rise

Maguire joined Leicester City from Hull City in 2017 for an initial £12 million and has developed into one of the most dominant centre-backs in the Premier League ever since.

He's racked up 76 appearances for the Foxes and also become a regular for Gareth Southgate's England team, starring in their journey to the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

Maguire to join Man Utd this summer?

Maguire is currently enjoying his holidays after helping England to a third-place finish at the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals earlier this month.

The 26-year-old posted a picture from his summer break on his Instagram account with the caption: "Good times with good people."

However, it was one of the replies which caught the eye, with one user saying: "You're going to be a fan favourite in Manchester United" - check it out below, per Manchester Evening News.

As you can see, Maguire actually liked the comment and that decision is sure to ramp up speculation regarding him making a move to Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

Solskjaer's central defensive options at the moment are Lindelof, the injury-prone Eric Bailly, the aforementioned Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, and the inconsistent Marcos Rojo.

Youngsters like Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe spent the 2018-19 campaign out on loan, but the arrival of Maguire would undoubtedly be a huge acquisition for United.

