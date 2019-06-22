Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the boxing world when he defeated Anthony Joshua to capture the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.

Due to the fact he wasn't expected to win, many have called Ruiz' win a fluke, and that Joshua will likely win the titles back when a rematch takes place between the two later this year.

AJ and his team have already activated the rematch clause in his contract, but this does not concern the Mexican.

In fact, he believes that when they face each other again later this year, the result of the fight will be the same as when they fought the first time around.

Ruiz said, via talkSPORT: “The rematch is gonna be the same. I’m gonna be more prepared, more ready. I know his flaws, I can do a lot better. I think the only thing he can do is just run around.

“He’s not good at boxing, he’s not a good boxer. It’s going to be a hell of a fight – Ruiz vs Joshua II.”

Reports after their first meeting suggested that Joshua wasn't completely switched on for the fight, which was why he lost the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles to Ruiz.

Ruiz emphasised that his win wasn't a fluke because he was hungry for the fight and wanted to win for his family.

He said: “I think his people are trying to get something [to explain] why he lost like that. But he fought a hungry guy, I was hungry, I was mentally focussed for that fight.

“I did not wanna lose in front of my family or get beat up in front of my family.”

Many boxing greats like George Foreman and Lennox Lewis don't want AJ to chase after the Mexican either, but he isn't listening to them. He wants to do things his way.

Joshua isn't the only fighter Ruiz is interested in, as he also wants to avenge his loss to Joseph Parker.

The rematch between Ruiz and Joshua is expected to take place in November or December and either in the UK or the USA.