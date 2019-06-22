Football

.

Real Madrid set to launch women's team for 2019-20 season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It was back in 2017 when Real Madrid president Florentino Perez suggested the idea of starting a women’s football team.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona both have popular women’s teams in the Liga Iberdrola, with a clash between the two sides at the Wanda Metropolitano in March being watched by a record 60,739 fans.

And a Real Madrid women’s team has been on Perez’s mind since 2017.

“First of all, we want to make a women's football department, for training," Perez said, per Marca.

“We aren't going to bring a team with players from other countries, but women's football deserves a department, even if it is amateur."

Two years on and we’re now a step closer to the launch of Real Madrid’s women’s team.

According to reports in Spain, Madrid will have a team in the Liga Iberdrola next season.

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Real Madrid are starting a women's team

They have reached an agreement with CD Tacon, who were promoted to the top flight this season, to buy their place in the division, Marca claim.

Madrid will pay less than half a million euros to complete the purchase.

The women’s game is increasing in popularity, with the World Cup in France attracting interest on a global scale.

FIFA expect the competition to reach a total of 1 billion viewers across all platforms worldwide.

FBL-WC-2019-WOMEN-MATCH38-GER-NGR

And a record was set for the largest audience of a women’s football match in France when 10.655 million watched France’s group game against South Korea.

A total of 1,094,639 tickets were allocated for the tournament by June 20.

England v Argentina: Group D - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

The launch of a Real Madrid women’s team is huge for the game.

France Football named Madrid the biggest football club in the world in February.

They can also boast about being the richest club in the world, with revenues of £674.6 million for the 2017-18 season.

So, while they are late to the party - Barcelona’s Femeni team was founded in 1988 - a Real Madrid women’s team signals the growth of women’s football.

Topics:
Women's Sport
Football
Spain Football
La Liga
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again