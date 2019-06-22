Football

Leo Messi and Cristiano at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The active men's players who are their country's all-time leading goalscorer

When the club football season ends, football fans usually spend time thinking about how they're going to fill the void until the likes of the Premier League and La Liga return.

However, last summer we had the FIFA World Cup in Russia to enjoy and this month there have been a plethora of international tournaments for supporters to watch.

The inaugural UEFA Nations League finals got things going, with hosts Portugal claiming victory, and the latest Copa America is now in full swing in Brazil.

The African Cup of Nations just kicked off, and away from senior men's football, the U21 European Championships are also taking place as well as the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

As internationals takes centre stage, we've highlighted the huge number of active men's players who are their respective country's all-time top scorer - proving what a blessed time we're in.

Active international top scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have taken the modern game to an entirely different level over the past decade so no one will be surprised that the pair headline this list.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi collectable World Cup cards

All the following players are their country's leading goalscorer and are still active (ie. playing or haven't retired yet) at international level today - there's a lot of them:

Cristiano Ronaldo (84 goals - Portugal)

Lionel Messi (68 goals - Argentina)

Sunil Chhetri (68 goals - India)

David Villa (59 goals - Spain)

Luis Suarez (58 goals - Uruguay)

Robert Lewandowski (57 goals - Poland)

Robert Lewandowski celebrates during a Euro 2020 qualifier

Edin Dzeko (56 goals - Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Phil Younghusband (52 goals - Philippines)

Javier Hernandez (51 goals - Mexico)

Asamoah Gyan (51 goals - Ghana)

Romelu Lukaku (48 goals - Belgium)

Alexis Sanchez (42 goals - Chile)

Alexis celebrates his goal against Ecuador at the Copa America

Peter Byers (42 goals - Antigua and Barbuda)

Michael Mifsud (41 goals - Malta)

Chan Siu Ki (37 goals - Hong Kong)

Paolo Guerrero (36 goals - Peru)

Radamel Falcao (34 goals - Colombia)

Goran Pandev (33 goals - North Macedonia)

Emmanuel Adebayor (32 goals - Togo)

Gareth Bale (31 goals - Wales)

Gareth Bale celebrates against Ireland

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (27 goals - Armenia)

Chen Po-Iiang (25 goals - Chinese Taipei)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (24 goals - Gabon)

Stevan Jovetic (24 goals - Montenegro)

Salomon Rondon (24 goals - Venezuela)

Marek Hamsik (24 goals - Slovakia)

Marek Hamsik after scoring against Russia at Euro 2016

Jerome Ramatlhakwane (24 goals - Botswana)

Getaneh Kebede (23 goals - Ethiopia)

Deon McCaulay (23 goals - Belize)

Stephane Sessegnon (22 goals - Benin)

Jong II-gwan (21 goals - North Korea)

Bertrand Kai (20 goals - New Caledonia)

Hassan Maatouk (20 goals, Lebanon (joint-top scorer))

Recently active international top scorers

If that stunning list wasn't enough, check out the batch of international top scorers who either recently retired or are still playing at club level - including several familiar, legendary names:

Miroslav Klose (71 goals - Germany)

Robbie Keane (68 goals - Republic of Ireland)

Didier Drogba (65 goals - Ivory Coast)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (62 goals - Sweden)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic after a play-off second leg against Denmark

Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan (57 goals - United States)

Samuel Eto'o (56 goals - Cameroon)

Jan Koller (55 goals - Czech Republic)

Wayne Rooney (53 goals - England)

Jon Dahl Tomasson (52 goals - Denmark (joint-top scorer))

Thierry Henry (51 goals - France)

Thierry Henry celebrates whilst playing for France

Hakan Sukur (51 goals - Turkey)

Robin van Persie (50 goals - Netherlands)

Tim Cahill (50 goals - Australia)

Dimitar Berbatov (48 goals - Bulgaria (joint-top scorer))

Andriy Shevchenko (48 goals - Ukraine)

Andriy Shevchenko celebrates as Ukraine face Sweden

Davor Suker (45 goals - Croatia)

Alexander Frei (42 goals - Switzerland)

David Healy (36 goals - Northern Ireland)

Adrian Mutu (35 goals - Romania (joint-top scorer))

Roque Santa Cruz (32 goals - Paraguay)

Benni McCarthy (32 goals - South Africa)

Jari Litmanen (32 goals - Finland)

Henri Camara (29 goals - Senegal)

Eidur Gudjohnsen (26 goals - Iceland)

Seydou Keita (25 goals - Mali)

If these lists of active and recently active all-time international top scorers don't show how privileged we've been to witness this period of the beautiful game, nothing will.

How many of the current and recently active international top scorers do YOU recognise? Do YOU think it's a blessed time to be a football fan? Drop YOUR thoughts in the comments box below!

