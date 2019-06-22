Roberto Firmino and no-look goals. Name a more iconic duo.

The Liverpool and Brazil forward has made a habit of looking away before putting the ball into the net, doing so against Arsenal, West Ham and Sevilla.

"I remember the first no-look goal I scored for Hoffenheim," Firmino told Bleacher Report. “Against Werder Bremen, I think. Something like that.

"I rounded the goalkeeper and turned away from it. It came from nowhere; the idea just came to me.”

But Firmino is aware of the risk that comes with performing no-look goals.

“It's dangerous, isn't it? You can miss out on a goal,” he added. “But whenever the chance comes, I do it.”

The chance came for Firmino in Brazil’s Copa America clash against Peru on Saturday - and he didn’t disappoint.

The 27-year-old gave the Selecao a 2-0 lead with an absolutely crazy goal, that had shades of Karim Benzema’s goal against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final to it.

Firmino blocked Peru ‘keeper Pedro Gallese’s attempted clearance and the ball came back to him off the post.

He then rounded Gallese before slotting the ball home with a no-look finish.

Class!