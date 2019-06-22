Everyone remembers the classic football film Goal!

It follows the journey of Santiago Munez, a young man who grew up with a dream of becoming a professional footballer.

Munez gets his chance after a scout, Glen Foy, spots him playing for an amateur club in Los Angeles.

Foy offers Munez the chance to trial for Newcastle United, and he goes on to play for the St. James Park club.

Then, in Goal II, Munez realises every young boy’s dream by securing a move to Real Madrid.

Munez and Los Blancos reach the Champions League final, where a David Beckham free-kick secures a 3-2 comeback win against Arsenal.

What a tale.

Almiron is the real-life Munez

It’s all just fictional, of course, but there is a real life footballer whose career path looks very similar to Munez’s.

Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron is being dubbed the actual Munez after a report linked the attacker with a move to Real Madrid.

Paraguayan journalist Markos Gonzalez claimed on Friday that the Spanish giants are monitoring Almiron “very closely”.

“Attention! - I've had it confirmed from Spain that Real Madrid is following very closely and has their eyes on Miguel Almiron,” Gonzalez wrote.

Now, it’s a far-fetched rumour. It’s probably a load of rubbish.

But everyone is loving the fact that Almiron is genuinely living the Goal! story.

Both are Latin American, with Munez from Mexico and Almiron Paraguayan.

In Goal!, Munez works at a Chinese restaurant during his younger days. According to Capital North East, Almiron too worked in a Chinese restaurant.

Both signed for Newcastle. Munez joined Real Madrid and Almiron is now being linked with the Los Blancos club.

Crazy, huh?

Almiron is actually Munez!

Fans on Twitter are loving the similarities between the two.

Usually, incredible real-life stories are turned into movies.

But in this case, a movie is being played out in real-life.

Make it happen, Real.