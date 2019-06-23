Leeds United will be desperate to secure promotion to the Premier League next season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side squandered a glorious opportunity to go up, losing to Derby in the play-off semi-final despite being top of the Championship in March.

The Elland Road outfit managed to keep Bielsa at the club and the summer has already produced some interesting stories.

It recently emerged that the owners of Paris Saint-Germain, Qatar Sports Investments, want to buy Leeds.

“Leeds ticks a lot of the boxes for them and I would be very surprised if that takeover doesn’t actually happen,” French journalist Julien Laurens said on talkSPORT.

Backing from QSI would put Leeds in a very good position to return to the Premier League.

They remain one of the biggest clubs in England, despite being out of the top flight since their relegation in 2004, and some feel like they belong among the big boys.

Buffon to Leeds?!

Yet, despite their strong status, it’s hard to believe that they can actually pull off their rumoured transfer target: Gianluigi Buffon.

Yes, you read that correctly.

According to Corriere della Sera, and brought to our attention by Sport Witness, Leeds want to sign the Italian legend in a shock move this summer.

Buffon left PSG at the end of the season and is mulling his next move.

Porto and Atalanta have been mentioned as potential destinations. The latest rumour will have us adding Leeds to the list.

It’s hard to imagine Buffon, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, playing in the Championship.

What a sight it would be, though.

Just try to picture Buffon turning up at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Town stadium.

The 41-year-old has enjoyed a glittering career. He’s one of the greatest ‘keepers of all-time.

Yet former Inter Milan ‘keeper Guido Pagliuca believes now is the time for Buffon to call it a day.

“As a great friend of his I suggest that he have respect for his immense career. Continuing is a risk,” Pagliuca told La Gazzetta dello Sport, per Calcio Mercato.

Don’t listen to him, Gigi. Elland Road awaits.