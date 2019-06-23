The 2019 Copa America is well underway and even though Chile have won the last two editions of the competition, Brazil and Argentina remain under the most pressure to triumph.

Brazil are the hosts and haven't won the tournament since 2007, while you have to go all the way back to 1993 to find the last time Argentina were Copa America winners.

The Brazilians kicked things off with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bolivia and recovered from getting booed off against Venezuela to thrash Peru 5-0 on Saturday.

In contrast, Lionel Messi's Argentina are yet to win a game and in real danger of not getting out of Group B, losing their opener 2-0 to Colombia and drawing 1-1 with Paraguay.

The South American giants have a fierce rivalry but one young boy from Brazil has literally been named after Argentina's all-time leading scorer Messi - here's the story.

Meet the young Brazilian called Lionel Messi

A young football fan caught the eye by having Messi's name on his back, although it's not too surprising given he was wearing a Barcelona shirt.

However, it turns out that the reason isn't just because he's a huge fan of the Barca captain, it's also because that's the actual name his parents gave him.

The six-year-old's full name - Lionel Messi Maier dos Santos - is made up of his parents' surnames, and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

Per Sport, Gabriel Quadros dos Santos and Lisiane Maier revealed that they're massive admirers of the 31-year-old and the explanation behind their child's name is as simple as that.

So, even though Brazil and Argentina are bitter rivals, one Brazilian couple's love for Messi is so strong that they decided to name their child after Argentina's skipper - remarkable.

For people who don't believe it, the Brazilian Messi posed for pictures whilst holding the official documentation which shows that his legal name is indeed 'Lionel Messi' - check them out.

On Friday, Messi's parents took the youngster on a trip where he hoped to see his idol train ahead of Sunday's clash between Argentina and Qatar.

Even though young Messi, born on September 14, 2012, didn't see the magic man in action, he was able to see his namesake pass in La Albiceleste's team bus and dreams of meeting him.

Having been named in honour of Leo Messi, Brazilian Lionel plays football himself, he's a forward, he supports Barcelona and never misses a match that Messi plays in.

What do YOU make of the Brazilian couple naming their child after Argentina legend Leo Messi? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!