In terms of natural ability, Paul Pogba remains the standout figure in the Manchester United dressing room.

For a spell last season, coinciding with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival, there was arguably no better player in the Premier League either.

Yet for a midfielder with such talent, it is strange that the unsavoury exchange with fans after the final day home defeat to relegated Cardiff City was entirely to be expected.

The 26-year-old has caused such division since returning to Old Trafford in 2016, not least because his performances have too seldom lived up to his £89million price tag.

However, it is his off-field behaviour that attracted the ire of first, Jose Mourinho, and latterly, other United players.

The Sun report that several of Pogba's team-mates are now demanding that he is sold this summer.

That would hardly come as a hammer blow to the man himself after he spoke publicly about wanting a "new challenge", with further reports suggesting he has contacted Maurizio Sarri about a return to Juventus.

It's stressed that while he isn't unpopular with United players per se, they feel it would be for the team's benefit if the distractions he brings were removed next season.

The divide appears to be between the likes of Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay, who have already training ahead of the official commencement of pre-season on July 1, and Ed Woodward.

The chief executive vice-chairman insists Pogba should stay and selling a player of his calibre and fame would damage the club's standing, even if United made a profit.

Instead, the same newspaper claim Woodward is prepared to sanction a new deal that would see Pogba join Alexis Sanchez in the £500,000-a-week bracket.

A strange move, perhaps, given that one of Solskjaer's biggest obstacles to success is tension over who earns what.

If Pogba continues to agitate for a move away, and if his presence continues to be an unsettling force, United may have no choice but to let him go.

