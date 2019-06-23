Christian Pulisic is already making a big impression at Chelsea.

Having agreed a £58m move from Borussia Dortmund back in January, the 20-year-old is reportedly prepared to cut his summer break short to start pre-season training with his new teammates.

Pulisic is currently on international duty with the USA at the Gold Cup and once it ends, he doesn't want to be playing catch-up.

That's one way to impress your new manager - although as it stands, Chelsea don't even have a manager.

Maurizio Sarri is the man credited with landing Pulisic, but the Italian recently returned to Italy with Juventus. Frank Lampard is expected to be his replacement.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the vacant manager's role, Pulisic is looking forward to getting started at Chelsea, who he has fond memories of watching as a youngster.

"I remember coming to a Chelsea game and games at a few other Premier League clubs," said the American recently.

"At the time I was watching Chelsea I was watching [Didier] Drogba, I was watching Lampard. The one thing that sticks in my brain is maybe Drogba scoring a penalty.

"I always wanted to play professionally, especially in Europe, and the Premier League was what I was able to watch growing up in the US, and it is always where I wanted to be.

"Now I just felt that it was the right step [to join Chelsea]. It was a great time in Dortmund but it was a feeling and I still have that.

"This is the biggest stage, it is incredible to come in and be in England and part of this league. If you want to prove yourself it is the greatest stage to be on."

Pulisic certainly sounds excited about joining Chelsea and Blues fans have every reason to be excited about watching him in action.

Sunday saw the USA beat Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 and not only did Pulisic get on the scoresheet, but he produced a filthy skill to nutmeg an opponent right at the end.

Naughty. Pulisic's pace, creativity and skill makes him a very versatile player as he's capable of playing at full-back and on the wing.

And with Eden Hazard now at Real Madrid, there's a good chance the next Chelsea manager will look to deploy Pulisic further forward.