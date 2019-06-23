Christian Eriksen finds himself in a precarious position this summer.

The Denmark international has just a year remaining on his current Tottenham contract and has declined to commit to an extension.

The playmaker burned his bridges even further just four days after the Champions League final defeat to Liverpool.

He told newspaper Ekstra Bladet, a publication in his homeland:

"I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new.

"I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new."

Real Madrid hold a long-standing interest in the midfielder, who has more Premier League assists than any other player since he arrived in England in 2013.

That interest has been dampened considerably, however, by the signing of Eden Hazard for an initial €100million.

Los Blancos are also continuing to monitor Paul Pogba.

Severed ties

In light of his recent comments, it is going to be very difficult for Eriksen to stay at Spurs. That means that even if his move to Real has seemingly fallen through, the door remains open for him to go elsewhere.

The Mirror suggest Manchester United and Juventus as possible destinations, even if the Bernabeu was the 27-year-old's first choice.

In fact, he was so set on a switch to the Spanish capital that the newspaper reports he had packed up the contents of his north London home before the Champions League final.

If that's to be believed, it would seem a touch disrespectful to his current club ahead of the biggest match in their history - one in which, incidentally, he struggled to make an impact.

Tottenham will be keen to cash in regardless to avoid Eriksen leaving for nothing in a year's time.

