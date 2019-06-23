Manchester United's Jesse Lingard has come under heavy scrutiny this week for his Snapchat story while on holiday in Miami, Florida.

Lingard, 26, recorded himself walking around his and Marcus Rashford's apartment - which was an absolute tip - while using inappropriate language.

United fans reacted by calling the Englishman an "embarrassment" and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly 'furious' with him.

Meanwhile, former Blackpool manager Ian Holloway has suggested United should transfer list Lingard for his behaviour.

In case you haven't seen it, check out Lingard's Snapchat story below.

It remains to be seen how Solskjaer will deal with Lingard, but in the meantime United legend Gary Neville has given his take on the controversy.

Speaking at the recent Soccer Science Conference in Manchester, Neville admitted that Lingard looked like a "prat" and he should have known better.

But he also insisted we all make mistakes and that Lingard acting silly on social media is nothing compared to what happened 20 years ago, when players used to get "bladdered" on holiday.

"When I watch Jesse Lingard play I always think he works really hard," said Neville, "but why would you do something that is potentially going to bring you criticism?

"As a player, you have to ask yourself a few questions before doing anything. Is it going to help me? Is it going to make me a better player? Is it going to make people feel better about me? Is it going to earn me money? Is it going to make my coach like me more or less?

"If the answers come up negative then it's probably best not doing it. We all make mistakes and I've made loads of them.

"The idea of a guy going on social media, looking a bit of a prat while not winning football matches and not playing that well is a really bad cocktail.

"But then again, on the other side, he's giving his all, he's a young lad and social media is the modern form of media, so get over it.

"These players today run faster, they eat better, they drink less alcohol. They're all running 13/14km a match, some of them are running 1500m at high intensity.

"Twenty years ago Gary Neville and his teammates weren't doing that. You can't do what these lads are doing without working your absolute b******s off.

"Jesse Lingard doesn't drink a lot. Twenty years ago, somebody going on a holiday would have been bladdered for four weeks.

"What's worse - a social media post where somebody's having a bit of a joke or getting bladdered for four weeks? You'd rather have your player being sober, probably training all day and having a joke with his mates.

"This is absolutely a lesser evil than we had 20 years ago when players would go off for five or six weeks and come back overweight, saying 'pre-season's for getting fit'."