It's fair to say that WWE hasn't exactly put together the most exciting card ever for their Stomping Grounds event this evening.

Out of the nine matches confirmed for the show so far, four of them are rematches of clashes which have taken place at recent events.

The rematches at Stomping Grounds are Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin for the Universal title, Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler for the WWE title, Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans for the Raw Women's title, and Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre.

While there are some adjustments to some of the matches (Rollins vs Corbin with a special guest referee and Kingston vs Ziggler will be inside a steel cage), fans are still refusing to buy tickets to watch the event live.

Many have attributed low ticket sales for the event as a response to the poor card which has been booked by WWE, especially the reported main event match of Rollins vs Corbin.

Speaking on his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho said that the Universal title match booked for Stomping Grounds is one example of what is wrong with current WWE programming.

Jericho said, via Wrestling Inc: "This match, to me, once again is one of the problems with WWE and maybe one of the reasons why tickets haven't sold well in Tacoma.

"We just saw this match two weeks ago at Super [Show Down]. The classic thing is my neighbor is a good guy too, [that] doesn't mean [Corbin] should be headlining pay-per-views over and over again."

Jericho stated that the fact fans, as well as himself, believe Corbin is not ready to be in the main event scene could be a reason why fans can't get invested and buy a ticket to watch the event.

He added that as an alternative, WWE should have booked Samoa Joe to take on Rollins for the Universal title instead as he's main event ready.

Y2J said: "There's heat, there's go-away heat, there's this guy isn't ready heat. Corbin [is a] solid worker, solid personality, great guy. I don't think he's ready for the main event especially when you got Samoa Joe four or five matches down working for the United States Championship. Flip-flop it.

"Let Corbin work his way up through the ranks and let a guy who is a legit proven headliner who has drawn money. I know you're not suppose to say TNA in WWE but let's be honest, the biggest pay-per-view in TNA history was Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe.

"Joe can walk the walk and talk the talk. I think Corbin is still learning. I think the difference in this one is that there's a special guest referee that's going to be chosen by Corbin."

WWE will try and save the main event by leaving the reveal of who will be the special guest referee until the event starts itself, but this is unlikely to change fan's opinion of Stomping Grounds.