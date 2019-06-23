Cameroon in focus ahead of Women’s World Cup last-16 clash with England

England’s last-16 match at the Women’s World Cup sees them face Cameroon in Valenciennes on Sunday.

The Indomitable Lionesses are ranked 46th in the world and made the last 16 via a third-place finish in Group E.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a closer look at the side that stands between Phil Neville’s team and the quarter-finals.

Alain Djeumfa succeeded Joseph Ndoko as Cameroon’s boss in January this year having previously been working on their coaching staff. That included being with the team, managed by Enow Ngachu, that reached the last 16 of Canada 2015, their first ever Women’s World Cup finals campaign. Ahead of Sunday’s match Djeumfa, 46, has spoken of England having “weaknesses” and his side having “something up our sleeves”, adding: “Keep a close eye on the game.”

Ajara Nchout was the star of the dramatic 2-1 victory over New Zealand that sent Cameroon through to the next round, netting both of her team’s goals. Gabrielle Onguene and Gaelle Enganamouit are also threats in the attack, while 35-year-old Madeleine Ngono Mani is the Lionesses’ all-time scorer with 40 goals.