Neymar has kept a relatively low profile since suffering ankle ligament damage in the run-up to Copa America.

In many ways, his ability to attract attention even without playing sums up his last two years at PSG.

Behind closed doors, the Brazilian is continuing to agitate for a move away, having told the club's Qatari owners that he is unhappy in Ligue 1.

Rather than elevate himself into the reckoning for the Ballon d'Or, as was the plan when he headed to France, he has slipped out of the conversation about the world's best players almost entirely.

For that reason, and perhaps finally having accepted that there will be no outshining of Lionel Messi by anyone for the foreseeable future, the 27-year-old has reconciled himself to the idea of returning to Barcelona.

The forward scored 68 goals in 123 league games in Catalonia, before jumping ship in the summer of 2017.

Ahead of his proposed re-signing, one obstacle is a difference in opinion between the two clubs on his price tag.

According to Le Parisien, PSG will demand €300m in order to make a profit on the world record €222m they forked out two years ago.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are adamant they will pay no more than €200m, per Marca.

The player himself appears confident there will be a compromise. Catalan-based Sport claim he has already sent WhatsApp messages to his former Blaugrana teammates telling them: "Don't worry, I am coming."

It's also reported that he is still part of a WhatsApp group with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and still communicates regularly with Barcelona players over the phone.

At least his signature would go down well in the dressing room, which can't necessarily be said about alternative target Antoine Griezmann.

That may explain why his old employers are willing to go the extra mile to bring him back, as negotiations are unlikely to be straightforward.

The fallout from the initial deal sparked a legal battle and there is still a bad feeling between PSG and Barcelona.

There is also a Champions League ban to take into account after his three-match suspension for swearing at officials was upheld by UEFA.

Yet it may be time for the Parisians to cut their losses and allow Neymar to leave.

