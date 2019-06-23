Shawn Michaels defends retirement U-turn, calls WWE Crown Jewel a 'glorified house show'

Last November at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, WWE asked Shawn Michaels to come out of retirement for one more match, to which he did.

HBK competed alongside Triple H as D-Generation X in a tag team match against the Brothers of Destruction of The Undertaker and Kane.

D-Generation won the match, but it received mixed reviews and it wasn't to everyone's taste.

Some argued that Michaels should never have come out of retirement for the clash and that he should have honoured his original retirement clause from his match with The Deadman at WrestleMania XXVI.

During a recent interview on the 'Challenge Mania' podcast, HBK justified why he came out of retirement for Crown Jewel last year, stating that he viewed the event as a 'glorified house show' since it wasn't on the same level as WrestleMania.

Michaels said, via Fightful: “No, there are no regrets. So again, honestly, and no one will ever believe me but I’ll tell you anyway, but honestly, again, it’s not a WrestleMania, it’s not a this… to me it wasn’t coming back as the Heartbreak Kid.

"It was a tag [match] -- I know that’s not the same and I know nobody will understand it, but in my mind, it was like a glorified house show live event.

"I don’t mean that to be intellectually insulting to the wrestling fan but in my mind, it was not the same. I got asked. It was almost like, as a favor," to which he then laughed.

HBK continued: “And again, Hunter and I [did] the DX thing, a tag match. It felt like a totally separate entity than the other and that’s why I felt okay doing it, and the thing is, none of this was… it was done with the intent of it being a nice little fun thing to do.

"I can’t say that it turned out to be all that fun. It was okay and it was great being out there with those guys but again, it was just one of those things that you sorta do [because] you’re a company dude and you go, ‘Oh alright, I’ll do this’ and it’s separate and all that.”

While HBK is trying to justify why he came out of retirement last year for Crown Jewel, many fans will argue that he ruined a storybook ending to a fantastic WWE career by stepping into the ring for one more match last November.