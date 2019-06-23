Manchester United could be set to lose their most talented player this summer.

Paul Pogba has recently admitted that he would like a new challenge.

Real Madrid and Juventus are both interested in signing him and it is believed that the Frenchman is ready to force a move.

United fans will be divided over the prospect of him moving.

On one hand, he's a World Cup winner, a great athlete and the most technically gifted player at the club.

But, on the other hand, there are concerns over his attitude and many think he negatively influences his teammates at the club.

United are believed to want to keep Pogba and, according to the Mirror, it turns out they are actually being pressured to do so by their sponsors, Adidas.

The German kit supplier and United penned a ten year £750 million deal in 2015 to help with the promotion of their brand.

Part of the deal was for Adidas to use United's biggest stars to front advertising campaigns in key markets.

Pogba, who is United's most marketable player, has recently been doing this in Asia.

And so, Adidas are concerned that United won't be as effective in promoting their brand if they lose their biggest star.

At the very least, it is said Adidas want United to replace Pogba with another stellar name if they choose to let him go.

Pogba will continue to be one of Adidas' key brand ambassadors wherever he goes, but the German company prefer for him to stay at United so the club can fulfill the deal they made in 2015.

Incredible. Forget player power, brand power is now a thing in football.

United's transfer strategy is now being influenced by their sponsors rather than being decided on purely a footballing basis.

Modern football never ceases to surprise...

United fans: Should Pogba stay or go? Have your say by leaving a comment below.