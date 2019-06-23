Football

Adidas want Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United.

Manchester United are under pressure from Adidas to keep Paul Pogba this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United could be set to lose their most talented player this summer.

Paul Pogba has recently admitted that he would like a new challenge.

Real Madrid and Juventus are both interested in signing him and it is believed that the Frenchman is ready to force a move.

United fans will be divided over the prospect of him moving.

On one hand, he's a World Cup winner, a great athlete and the most technically gifted player at the club.

But, on the other hand, there are concerns over his attitude and many think he negatively influences his teammates at the club.

United are believed to want to keep Pogba and, according to the Mirror, it turns out they are actually being pressured to do so by their sponsors, Adidas.

The German kit supplier and United penned a ten year £750 million deal in 2015 to help with the promotion of their brand.

Part of the deal was for Adidas to use United's biggest stars to front advertising campaigns in key markets.

Pogba wants to leave United this summer

Pogba, who is United's most marketable player, has recently been doing this in Asia.

And so, Adidas are concerned that United won't be as effective in promoting their brand if they lose their biggest star.

At the very least, it is said Adidas want United to replace Pogba with another stellar name if they choose to let him go.

Pogba will continue to be one of Adidas' key brand ambassadors wherever he goes, but the German company prefer for him to stay at United so the club can fulfill the deal they made in 2015.

Adidas are pressuring United to keep Pogba

Incredible. Forget player power, brand power is now a thing in football.

United's transfer strategy is now being influenced by their sponsors rather than being decided on purely a footballing basis.

Modern football never ceases to surprise...

United fans: Should Pogba stay or go? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Topics:
Adidas Football
Football
Paul Pogba
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again