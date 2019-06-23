Tommy Fury has been making waves as he takes part in series five of ITV 2's popular TV show Love Island.

Fury, who is the brother of former world heavyweight champion Tyson, has matched up with Molly-Mae in the reality TV programme where the contestants look for love in an attempt to get their hands on the £50,000 prize.

The participants spend eight weeks in a villa in Majorca, and are cut off from the rest of the world.

As such, they are unable to find about the latest goings-on and are oblivious to breaking news.

This was also the case in regards to Anthony Joshua's and Andy Ruiz Jr's fight earlier on this month.

Fortunately, new housemate Tom Walker's first appearance on the show was after the bout, which Ruiz won thanks to a stoppage in the seventh round.

In a clip, Walker told Fury about the result, and it was fair to say that the latter was shocked to hear about Joshua's unexpected defeat.

Twenty-year-old Walker had brought up the topic, innocently asking the boxer, “What do you think of Joshua’s collapse the other day?”

But, rather than a straightforward answer, the boxer responded with, ‘Did he lose?! F*** off! F*** off. No! Oh my God, I don’t believe it.’

Walker was sure that the housemates would have seen the news, but Tommy's partner Molly-Mae explained, “Why would we have seen it, we don’t even know what time it is Tom!’

The result itself came as a huge shock to boxing fans across the globe, with many expecting AJ to easily dispatch the Mexican.

Ruiz should not even have been in the ring, coming in as a late replacement for Jarrell Miller who had to pull out after failing three drugs tests.

Ruiz's victory has blown the heavyweight division wide open, and it will now be interesting to see how it develops over the coming months.