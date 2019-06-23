Mohamed Salah surprisingly won the 2018 Puskas award.

The Egyptian scored a decent solo goal against Everton, which ended in Salah striking the ball in the top corner.

But it wasn't the best goal of 2018. That is a fact.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick vs Juventus and Gareth Bale's overhead kick in the Champions League final were just two goals that were better.

And one player, Eric Bicfalvi, arguably scored the best goal of the lot.

In a Russian League game between FC Ural and Dinamo Moscow back in August 2018, the Romanian scored a truly extraordinary goal.

With his back towards goal, Bicfalvi channeled his inner Dennis Bergkamp as he flicked the ball over his opponent's head with his first touch.

He then proceeded to volley the ball home to net what was a stunning goal.

Watch it below:

Bicfalvi - take a bow.

Weirdly, 10 months after the goal was scored, it is now all over social media.

His skill to flick the ball over his opponent's head may be one of the best first touches ever taken in football.

It's scandalous how it was never nominated for the Puskas award.

Bicfalvi, who scored eight goals in the 2018/19 season, helped his side FC Ural to a mid-table finish in the Russian League.

Now 31, the attacking midfielder is coming towards the end of his career.

He's scored 62 goals in his career but it goes without saying that this was the most special of the lot.

Should Bicfalvi have won the 2018 Puskas award? Have your say by leaving a comment below.