On the same day Dani Alves announces he's leaving Paris Saint-Germain, reports have emerged linking the 36-year-old with a stunning return to Barcelona.

It's been three years since Alves departed the Camp Nou and joined Juventus, where he won the Scudetto and Coppa Italia in his only season.

He then completed a free transfer to PSG in 2017 and, as expected, the trophies have come thick and fast.

Alves has added two Ligue 1 titles, the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue to his trophy cabinet in Paris and now he's looking for a new challenge.

His leaving statement read: "Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences.

"I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity to together build a page in the history of this club. I would like to thank all the staff for their affection, respect and complicity from day one… you make this club a little more special.

"It was two years of resilience and continuous reinventing to fulfil my mission, but in life everything has a beginning, a middle and an end and now the time has come to put that final point here.

"I apologise if at any point I was not up to the pitch, I apologise if at some point I made a mistake, I just tried to give my best."

Even in his mid-thirties Alves is a very good player and there will no doubt be a lot of clubs interested in signing him for free.

However, it's being reported by Spanish radio station RAC1 that Alves has already offered his services to Barcelona and they're now considering re-signing him.

Alves returning to Barcelona would see him reunite with Lionel Messi, who he used to share a telepathic relationship with. Imagine that.

Barca fans would undoubtedly welcome Alves back to the club with open arms, especially after the comments he made about them last year.

"Barcelona is my home, it's impossible to say that I wouldn't return," he said in an interview with Globo. "I would come back tomorrow if Barcelona were to call me.

"They wanted me to have a farewell and I told them no, because I consider that place my eternal home and when a place is considered your home you don't have to say goodbye.

"What's the point in a farewell if you're going to come back?"