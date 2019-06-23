Former welterweight champion of the world Paulie Malignaggi had to bow to defeat to Artem Lobov after the UFC veteran claimed victory via unanimous decision in the main event of BKFC6 in Tampa Bay last night.

The much anticipated bare knuckle fight came after a string of threats and remarks made by Malignaggi towards UFC star Conor McGregor, who just happens to be Lobov's training partner.

The tension had been building in the lead up to the fight, with both Malignaggi and Lobov having a go at each other on social media.

The pay-per-view spectacle certainly didn't disappoint, but it was the Russian's vicious right-hand blows that saw him narrowly earn the pick of the judges with a score of 48-47, 48-47, 48-47.

Malignaggi's performance thrilled his home crowd in Florida, but the experience and resilience of Lobov was rather evident in the latter stages of the fight.

The American, however, caused quite a stir in his post-match interview, claiming, "I got hit with one clean punch that grazed me", although it was clear to the cuts on his face that Lobov's jabs and hooks got the better of Malignaggi.

The 38-year-old was put under a fair bit of pressure in the fourth round by Lobov, which saw him take a couple of blows to the body and the head as his opponent began to land punches.

A lot of people on social media felt Malignaggi embarrassed himself a bit with that comment with at least four cuts visible on his face and many stating the former boxing champion got what was coming to him after all the pre-match hype and Malignaggi signing an exclusive contract with Bare Knuckle Championship.

Many suggesting it might have been the wrong decision to switch codes and try and take on experienced calibre fighters like Lobov and even McGregor.

@PunchKickChill tweeted: "I gotta be honest, he only hit me with one clean punch." - Paulie Malignaggi #BKFC6," accompanying the tweet with a picture of the boxer's beaten face.

One Twitter user used Malignaggi's post-fight comments to praise Lobov for being the GOAT by managing to cause multiple cuts after landing just one punch.

@XtrmBeast tweeted: "Artem Lobov is the GOAT, he only landed one clean punch and caused 3 cuts on Paulie's face #BKFC6"

"Just a case of hyping himself up and getting destroyed, what he gets for putting on a boxing match," is what another person Tweeted after Malignaggi said he was only punched once.

Have a day off, Paulie.