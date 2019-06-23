WWE fans watching Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live each week at home usually get frustrated when a commercial break occurs during a match on the show.

A match would begin and start to get intense, only for an ad break to pop up and kill all the momentum of the action for the viewer.

However, this style of viewing for WWE fans watching Raw and SmackDown at home could very well be a thing of the past.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, via Wrestling Inc, Vince McMahon held a meeting last week and told everyone that there will be no more wrestling during commercial breaks.

You may or may not have noticed that WWE tried this on Raw and SmackDown this week during the two-out-of-three falls matches which took place on each show.

The New Day defeated Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in two straight falls on Raw, while Kofi Kingston & Seth Rollins defeated Zayn and Owens in two straight falls on SmackDown the following night.

Due to the natural breaks during these matches, WWE was able to cut to commercial without robbing the viewer at home of any wrestling taking place in the ring since there wasn't any at the time.

It will be interesting to see if WWE sticks with this over the next couple of weeks, as it would be hugely beneficial for their viewers at home, and it could possibly boost TV ratings.

However, fans shouldn't be banking on WWE sticking to this, as they've already failed to stick to several recent changes on their programming.

Over the past couple of months, WWE has introduced and almost immediately dropped dimming the lights in the third hour of Raw as well as the 'Electric Chair' segment from their programming.

They've also gone back on their word of not booking rematches, as four rematches of clashes which took place at recent WWE events will happen at Stomping Grounds tonight.

WWE no longer having wrestling taking place on Raw and SmackDown during commercial breaks is excellent for fans watching the shows at home, but don't bank on it being a permanent thing yet.