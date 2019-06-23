Callum Hudson-Odoi is a brilliant talent.

The Chelsea winger had a standout campaign last season.

He became a regular for the Blues, scored his first goal for the club and also made his debut for England.

But, he suffered a devastating end to the season.

Hudson-Odoi started against Burnley on April 22 but was subbed off in the first half through injury.

It looked bad and it was later revealed that the 18-year-old suffered a ruptured Achilles and just days later had surgery on the problem.

After undergoing surgery, Hudson-Odoi said: "Thank you for all the messages and the support you’ve been sending me, I really appreciate it.

"I am doing better, I am feeling better, so thank you very much. The road to recovery now."

It was initially thought that the youngster would be out for over six months, putting him out for the rest of 2019.

However, it appears Hudson-Odoi is ahead of schedule.

The youngster took to Instagram today to post videos of him undergoing some football drills with a trainer.

Although the drills looked simple, it's encouraging to see Hudson-Odoi kicking a football again and seemingly being without discomfort.

View the video below:

Hudson-Odoi wrote alongside the clip: "Recovery is going well, I hope to be soon be back on the pitch, let’s go!!"

Encouraging signs indeed.

Chelsea will desperately need Hudson-Odoi next season after Eden Hazard's departure this summer.

And, judging by the video, it seems that he could be in line for a return sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi will have a new manager next season after it was confirmed Maurizio Sarri had joined Juventus.

Frank Lampard is heavily thought to be his successor and now Rio Ferdinand has come out and backed him for the job.

"Chelsea should do it! [Appoint Lampard] I think he will get it," he said, per the Sun.

“Is he talking? I think he’s talking and I think he’s gonna get it. If he’s talking, he’s getting the job because he can talk.

“Frank, take the job man. Take it, Chelsea need you. ‘I don’t care, he’s my friend. He should get the job, he deserves it.”