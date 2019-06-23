Football

Gangwon scored three injury-time goals to beat Pohang Steelers.

K-League side Gangwon scored three injury-time goals to beat Pohang Steelers 5-4

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There is no football fan in the world that doesn't love a good comeback.

Unless your side is on the receiving end of one, it is simply one of the most thrilling aspects of any sport - particularly the beautiful game.

Liverpool's 4-0 win over Barcelona on the back of a 3-0 first leg defeat was one of the greatest ever witnessed.

Then the following evening, Tottenham produced arguably an even better comeback, beating Ajax 3-2 after trudging out for the second-half 2-0 down.

While those two results will live long in the memory, South Korean side Gangwon may have produced the most ridiculous comeback in football history.

It won't be broadcast throughout the world, but the K-League side actually came from 4-0 down to beat Pohang Steelers 5-4.

They were 4-0 down on 71 minutes, before Jae-Wan Cho scored what everyone in the stadium thought was a consolation.

Valentinos Sielis then added another on 79 minutes, but as the big 90 approached, Gangwon were still 4-2 down.

What a comeback from Gangwon!

But six minutes later, they were 5-4 up.

Cho scored in the second and fourth minutes of injury-time, before Jung Jo-gook scored the winner in the 96th minute.

Imagine being a Pohang fan going into work on Monday morning...

The only comeback in the history of the Premier League that comes close to Gangwon's miraculous effort was Newcastle's famous 4-4 draw with Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger's side raced into a 4-0 lead at St James' Park, before Abou Diaby was sent off.

Diaby's red card was the turning point v Newcastle

A brace of penalties from Joey Barton, a strike from Leon Best and a wonder-goal from Cheick Tiote in the final minutes completed one of English football's most memorable games.

So if you need a shoulder to cry on Pohang fans, the Gunners faithful kind of know what you're going through right now.

What's the greatest comeback you've ever seen in football? Let us know in the comment box below.

Topics:
Football
Republic of Korea Football

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again