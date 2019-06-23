There is no football fan in the world that doesn't love a good comeback.

Unless your side is on the receiving end of one, it is simply one of the most thrilling aspects of any sport - particularly the beautiful game.

Liverpool's 4-0 win over Barcelona on the back of a 3-0 first leg defeat was one of the greatest ever witnessed.

Then the following evening, Tottenham produced arguably an even better comeback, beating Ajax 3-2 after trudging out for the second-half 2-0 down.

While those two results will live long in the memory, South Korean side Gangwon may have produced the most ridiculous comeback in football history.

It won't be broadcast throughout the world, but the K-League side actually came from 4-0 down to beat Pohang Steelers 5-4.

They were 4-0 down on 71 minutes, before Jae-Wan Cho scored what everyone in the stadium thought was a consolation.

Valentinos Sielis then added another on 79 minutes, but as the big 90 approached, Gangwon were still 4-2 down.

But six minutes later, they were 5-4 up.

Cho scored in the second and fourth minutes of injury-time, before Jung Jo-gook scored the winner in the 96th minute.

Imagine being a Pohang fan going into work on Monday morning...

The only comeback in the history of the Premier League that comes close to Gangwon's miraculous effort was Newcastle's famous 4-4 draw with Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger's side raced into a 4-0 lead at St James' Park, before Abou Diaby was sent off.

A brace of penalties from Joey Barton, a strike from Leon Best and a wonder-goal from Cheick Tiote in the final minutes completed one of English football's most memorable games.

So if you need a shoulder to cry on Pohang fans, the Gunners faithful kind of know what you're going through right now.

