Mohamed Salah has gone from strength to strength since joining Liverpool in 2017.

He's scored 71 times in 104 appearances, won the Premier League Player of the Season and helped Liverpool to a Champions League triumph.

However, there have been reports that Salah's future could lie away from Merseyside.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with a move for Salah.

According to AS, even Manchester United are said to be monitoring his situation.

And now Samuel Eto'o, the former Barcelona and Everton striker, has fueled further speculation by claiming that Salah should join the Catalan giants.

"If he has the chance to play in the best league of the world, which is the Spanish one, he has to sign for Barcelona," he said, per BBC Sport.

"Mo has everything to be one of the best players in the world."

The 38-year-old also argued that Barca would be a better choice then Real Madrid.

"Barcelona would be a better fit," he added.

"Real gave me the opportunity to leave Africa but I know Barcelona's style and I think it would be better for him."

It remains to be seen whether Salah would consider a move to Spain, but Graeme Souness commented earlier this month that he thinks his head could be turned.

“Real Madrid and Barcelona will be sniffing round Salah and Mane and I think one of them will be targeted this summer,” Souness told Independent.ie, per talkSPORT.

“Both of those clubs are in the process of rebuilding and they tend to tempt any player when they go after them.

“We saw that in the past with Luiz Suarez and Philippe Coutinho and even though they enjoyed playing for Liverpool, their heads were turned when Barcelona wanted them. That will happen again now with Salah and Mane.”

Should Salah leave if Barcelona made a bid for him? Have your say by leaving a comment below.