Roy Keane is on the lookout for a new job in football following his departure from Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Manchester United legend has decided to break up his partnership with Martin O’Neill in order to pursue his own managerial career.

In a statement on Forest’s website, Keane said: ”Working with Martin over the last few years has been a magnificent experience, one of my greatest in football both as a player and a coach and one I want to personally thank him for."

The Irishman hasn’t managed a club since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011.

Since then he’s been the assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Forest.

Now he wants to go it alone again, keen to prove to himself and others that he has what it takes to succeed in management as a number one.

However, many Man Utd fans are hoping that Keane could be persuaded to return to Old Trafford.

They want to see him become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s assistant and sort out the current group of players.

Specifically, they want to see him sort out Jesse Lingard after his recent controversial SnapChat videos.

Imagine Keano’s reaction if he saw the ‘Beans, beans, beans’ video or *that* holiday clip. It doesn’t bear thinking about.

Keane and Solskjaer have great respect for each other and remain friends to this day thanks to their time together playing for United under Sir Alex Ferguson in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"With Roy, I've always had a great relationship with him and I value his opinion very highly," Solskjaer told reporters in April after Keane criticised Paul Pogba. "We played together for many years and he's a Man United guy.”

Keane is arguably the greatest captain in United’s history - only rivalled by Bryan Robson - and spent 12 hugely successful years with the Red Devils between 1993 and 2005.

He inspired United to a host of major honours during that time, including seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 1999 UEFA Champions League.

He left United under a cloud following a fall-out with Ferguson and the two men have never seen eye-to-eye since.

But Keane may feel that he still has unfinished business at Old Trafford as a result.