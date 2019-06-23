Football

.

Man Utd fans want Roy Keane to come back after he leaves Nottingham Forest

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Roy Keane is on the lookout for a new job in football following his departure from Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Manchester United legend has decided to break up his partnership with Martin O’Neill in order to pursue his own managerial career.

In a statement on Forest’s website, Keane said: ”Working with Martin over the last few years has been a magnificent experience, one of my greatest in football both as a player and a coach and one I want to personally thank him for."

The Irishman hasn’t managed a club since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011.

Since then he’s been the assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Forest.

Now he wants to go it alone again, keen to prove to himself and others that he has what it takes to succeed in management as a number one.

However, many Man Utd fans are hoping that Keane could be persuaded to return to Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest v Brentford - Sky Bet Championship

They want to see him become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s assistant and sort out the current group of players.

Specifically, they want to see him sort out Jesse Lingard after his recent controversial SnapChat videos.

p1de2i0hkis162q812m11v8go1j9.jpg

p1de2i0opcmt01ks863k1o4ba2fb.jpg

p1de2i10bo1dpf1n3t15j83av3dmd.jpg

p1de2i17dg1gm41jgn5g94ed1ujnf.jpg

p1de2i1ddd1e8212ef1c2l3ep1lneh.jpg

Imagine Keano’s reaction if he saw the ‘Beans, beans, beans’ video or *that* holiday clip. It doesn’t bear thinking about.

Keane and Solskjaer have great respect for each other and remain friends to this day thanks to their time together playing for United under Sir Alex Ferguson in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"With Roy, I've always had a great relationship with him and I value his opinion very highly," Solskjaer told reporters in April after Keane criticised Paul Pogba. "We played together for many years and he's a Man United guy.”

Roy Keane of Manchester United congratulates Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United

Keane is arguably the greatest captain in United’s history - only rivalled by Bryan Robson - and spent 12 hugely successful years with the Red Devils between 1993 and 2005.

He inspired United to a host of major honours during that time, including seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 1999 UEFA Champions League.

He left United under a cloud following a fall-out with Ferguson and the two men have never seen eye-to-eye since.

But Keane may feel that he still has unfinished business at Old Trafford as a result.

Topics:
Roy Keane
Football
Marcus Rashford
Jesse Lingard
Paul Pogba
Premier League
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again