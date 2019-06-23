If there is anyone who really knows how to enrage a fanbase, it’s Newcastle owner, Mike Ashley.

The “hate-hate” relationship between Ashley and the Magpie fans looks set to worsen too after news emerged that manager Rafael Benitez will leave the club in the coming days, having failed to agree terms on a new contract.

Benitez is absolutely adored at St. James Park but his relationship with the clubs top brass has always been a point of contention.

Now, the former Liverpool and Chelsea boss could join the exodus of top football names heading east in search of China’s riches.

Negotiations hit a brick wall between the two parties when the Spaniard asked for greater control over the transfer policy at the club with reports now suggesting that Ashley is refusing to renegotiate his initial offer.

Now, it seems Benitez has finally had his fill with the business mogul and will leave the Toon when his contract expires.

This will come as an awful blow to Newcastle fans, who have been calling for Rafa to stay for months.

The 2005 Champions League winner guided the club to 13th in the Premier League and would have been looking to improve on what was a solid effort last season.

Sadly, from a fans point of view, it looks like someone new will be taking up that mantle next season, with Benitez jetting off to pastures new.

So who will attempt to fill the gaping hole left behind?

Well, according to some reports, it could be former Swansea and Leeds manager, Garry Monk.

The former centre-back was sacked by Championship side Birmingham City last week but could step straight back into employment if the English bookies are to be believed.

After rumours of a possible move for Jose Mourinho, this news will put quite a dampener on things at St James’.

Monk’s Premier League record is hardly worth mentioning after a disastrous spell with Swansea City saw him sacked halfway through the 2015/16 season.

Newcastle fans are notoriously hard to please as well, and Monk could face an almighty task to get them on side.

You just have to wonder what goes through the head of Mike Ashley sometimes.