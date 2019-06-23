England are through to the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals thanks to a dramatic 3-0 victory over Cameroon in Valenciennes.

Steph Houghton opened the scoring in the 14th minute from an indirect free-kick inside the Cameroon penalty area.

And it was 2-0 on the stroke of half-time when Ellen White produced a clinical finish. Cameroon’s players were furious that the goal was allowed to stand following a VAR review.

Replays showed White was onside but Cameroon’s players were incensed.

They were so incensed, in fact, that they refused to play when the referee ordered the game to restart.

Watch the video of White’s goal and the reaction from Cameroon’s players and coaching staff here…

One of the players was even in tears.

And here’s the moment Cameroon’s players gathered into a huddle, rather than taking up their positions, following the goal…

BBC Sport’s pundits, like the rest of us watching at home, couldn’t believe what they’d just witnessed.

During commentary, BBC presenter Gabby Logan was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: 'We're just hearing from our reporter Jo Curry in the tunnel that there are tears from the Cameroon players, accusing FIFA of racism.

'Obviously we don't know what else they're doing or whether their officials are speaking to FIFA or not but I hope somebody can explain to them exactly why that decision was made, it just feels like a very straightforward thing that should be sorted out.'

There was more drama earlier in the first half.

Yvonne Leuko was only shown a yellow card when Nikita Parris was elbowed.

She was rather fortunate to avoid a straight red card.

Shortly afterwards, Tony Duggan was left horrified after being spat at by Augustine Ejangue.

It’s unclear from the footage whether Ejangue’s actions were deliberate but, regardless, it doesn’t look great.

Alex Greenwood made it 3-0 to England on the hour-mark, killing the tie in the process.

To add to Cameroon’s frustrations, they then had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR.

To conclude a thoroughly bizarre afternoon of football, we even saw a push on the referee.

And there was a shocking challenge from Alexandra Takounda Engolo on England captain Houghton moments before full-time.

How Engolo avoided a straight red card is a mystery.

We won't see a World Cup game quite like this one for a long, long time.