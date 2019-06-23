Sponsored by William Hill

Phil Neville was not happy despite England's 3-0 win.

Phil Neville's post-match rant after England Women 3-0 Cameroon Women

England Women are through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Phil Neville's side beat Cameroon 3-0 in one of the most controversial and heated games you will ever see.

Cameroon's players showed embarrassing indiscipline, staging an on-field protest after England's second goal was correctly awarded by VAR.

The African side then had a goal themselves disallowed for offside, which prompted more protests and tears from the players.

Throw in an elbow on Nikita Parris, Toni Duggan being spat on and a blatant red card not awarded in the final minutes and you have nothing but carnage.

And Neville was not happy in his post-match interview despite the 3-0 win, stating that the game sent out a bad image of women's football.

Neville said: "It didn't feel like football. I know we get these these briefs about coming on TV and saying it was good game, but that wasn't a last-16 tie in terms of behaviour from footballers. This is going out worldwide

"I didn't enjoy it, the players didn't enjoy it and my players kept their concentration, but those images are going out worldwide and young girls are seeing that behaviour and it's not right.

"There has to be a standard of behaviour that you have to do, and my players did that."

Neville helps out his captain

Well said, Phil.

Women's World Cup
