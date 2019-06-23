The England Lionesses clinched a place in yet another World Cup quarter-final after thumping Cameroon 3-0.



However, the scoreline hardly tells the tale of a game that was laced with controversy from start to finish.



Unsurprisingly, VAR was the catalyst after awarding England a goal before ruling one out for Cameroon - but the behaviour of Cameroon’s players throughout the game was simply beyond the pale.

How they managed to finish the game with their full quota of 11 players is simply baffling after the camera’s caught several red-card worthy offences.

Nikita Parris was blatantly elbowed, Toni Duggan spat on, and goalscorer Steph Houghton's fitness is now in doubt after a horror challenge in stoppage time.

At one point, it even looked as though Cameroon were set to walk off the pitch in protest.



Madness.



England manager Phil Neville’s scathing post-game interview said it all, as he blasted the Cameroon squad for their awful behaviour.



“It didn’t feel like football. I know we get these briefs about coming on TV and saying it was a good game, but that wasn’t a last-16 tie in terms of behaviour from footballers. This is going out worldwide



“I didn’t enjoy it, the players didn’t enjoy it and my players kept their concentration, but those images are going out worldwide and young girls are seeing that behaviour and it’s not right.”



Well said, Phil.



However, Cameroon’s manager was obviously watching a different game after claiming that every decision was wrong in his post-match press conference.



Speaking in the aftermath of the dramatic last 16 tie, Alain Djeumfa pulled no punches as he lumped the blame on the referee and VAR.



“It was a miscarriage of justice. Why should I talk about anything other than that?



“Unfortunately it seems like the officials wanted something else and from that point on [the first goal] maybe the girls lost their tempers a bit.



“Of course I am frustrated but in the end, football is all about fair play and we showed fair play.

“Occasionally the referee makes mistakes but ultimately, the referee made a lot of mistakes tonight.”



You can see his full post-match conference here.



In truth, Djeumfa did very little to try and control his players throughout the match and may have even fanned the flames at times.



It was an embarrassing spectacle and Djeumfa’s refusal to acknowledge his players’ behaviour only brings it into further disrepute.



England are through in the end, but it was not a day to be remembered.