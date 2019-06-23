Stomping Grounds will take place tonight live from the west coast of the U.S.A, but there's not that much hype for it.

With the show taking place just two weeks after WWE's venture to Saudi Arabia, it feels like it has been crammed in ever so slightly and there's a lot of rematches from the last three pay-per-views occurring.

Seth Rollins is set to headline the show in a defence of his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin, and the only surprise of the event will be to see who Corbin will choose as his Special Guest Referee.

The lack of enthusiasm from fans on social media towards the event has been reciprocated in regards to ticket sales.

As it was shown last week, the number of tickets not purchased - especially around ringside - was incredibly low and despite being not so far from a big WWE market in Seattle, the signs in the lead-up to the show have been negative.

A fan attending the event uploaded a video to social media more than an hour before the card was set to start, and clear to see is what the attendance will really be like tonight.

Travis Kauth's clip shows the complete hard camera side of the arena curtained off, which looks incredibly worrying for WWE.

Of course you won't see that side of the arena when the event is on, with WWE having carefully-crafted camera angles to make it look non-existent.

But when you think 23,000 people can fit inside the arena and one whole side has been blocked off, then the attendance is dangerously low for a pay-per-view.

Kauth also stated that staff are offering 'relocations' for fans in the upper-level seats to ringside, as presumably quite a few have gone unsold.

WWE may be able to fool some people in regards to attendances and 'packed' crowds, but the proof is there for all to see.