Expectations were low as WWE headed to the west coast of the United States for Stomping Grounds.

Ticket sales were low and just 16 days after Super ShowDown, this event was set to be a bit of a throwaway.

But what we got was a very stellar card and despite one whole side of the Tacoma Dome being curtained off, the crowd reacted accordingly to the good showings they were given.

Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese [c] v Akira Tozawa v Drew Gulak

The 205 Live stars were relegated to the pre-show once again but they really got the crowd going - one who finally appreciated what the cruiserweights do.

In a bout full of action, Nese was incapacitated outside the ring which led to Gulak hitting a torture rack neckbreaker on former champ Tozawa for the victory.

A first reign as champion for Gulak.

Winner: Drew Gulak

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch [c] v Lacey Evans

A Money In The Bank rematch saw the Irishwoman defend her belt again against the Sassy Southern Belle, and the exact same outcome occurred.

Evans was to tap to the DisArmHer in a slightly better encounter than their first match, but Evans still needs a bit of schooling to be a good wrestler on the main roster.

It wouldn't be the end of either woman's night however.

Winner: Becky Lynch

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens v Big E and Xavier Woods

Whilst not an original match to have for a pay-per-view, the premise of Big E thinking Owens and Zayn were behind his knee being re-injured on SmackDown backstage made this tag bout more intriguing.

The crowd ate up the Big E hot-tag but it was a much-needed with for the Canadian duo in the end.

Owens finished Woods off with a Stone Cold Stunner to pick up the win.

Winners: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

United States Championship: Samoa Joe [c] v Ricochet

Samoa Joe only regained his U.S. Championship a few weeks ago via a technicality from Rey Mysterio, and he's dropped it yet again.

After a really hard-hitting match, Ricochet got the upper hand in the end and eventually finished the champ off with a 630 to win his first title on the main roster.

The high-flying era has begun.

Winner: Ricochet

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Daniel Bryan and Rowan [c] v Heavy Machinery

Despite being a heel for nearly a year now, Daniel Bryan walked into the Tacoma Dome as a huge babyface in his home state.

Bryan stated he wanted to make tag team wrestling 'relevant' again, and he went some way to make Otis and Tucker look strong.

Heavy Machinery indeed lost nothing in defeat, but 'Mr. Small Package' Bryan pinned Tucker to retain the titles for himself and 'Big Red'.

Winners: Daniel Bryan and Rowan

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley [c] v Alexa Bliss

Bayley and Bliss have seen their paths cross yet again, and this feud has been far, far better than their disaster few months in 2017.

It looks as though this one may have more legs to it as well, as even though Bliss lost this time around, her side-kick Nikki Cross may unleash her psychotic side at Bayley judging by her post-match reaction.

But it was a successful defence for Bayley in another decent match.

Winner: Bayley

Roman Reigns v Drew McIntyre

In a WrestleMania rematch, Reigns was looking to put the Super ShowDown loss to Shane McMahon in the history books.

Of course Shane-o-Mac got involved towards the conclusion of the match, dragging the referee out of the ring even though McIntyre kicked out of Reigns' Spear, and The Big Dog then kicked out of McMahon's Coast To Coast.

The same result from 'Mania occurred though, as Reigns crushed McIntyre with a second Spear to be victorious.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Steel Cage match for WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston [c] v Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler got another chance at Kingston after Xavier Woods' interference at Super ShowDown, but this Steel Cage match didn't really show anything we haven't seen before.

We did see an inventive finish though as Kingston flew through the ropes and the open door of the cage to see his feet touch the floor first to retain his title.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

WWE Championship: Seth Rollins [c] v Baron Corbin [Lacey Evans as Special Guest Referee]

Whilst in kayfabe it may have been smart for Corbin to pick a referee that Rollins cannot attack [and who has been feuding with his girlfriend], the fans in Tacoma did not react well.

'This is stupid' and 'AEW' chants were rife as Rollins received a massive beatdown from Corbin.

The foreshadowing was there though as several times during the night Rollins' real-life relationship with Lynch was mentioned and she would save him from a screwjob.

With Evans out of the equation and an actual referee now in-place, Rollins hit the Stomp to retain the title and stand tall with Lynch as WWE's newest power couple to close the show.

Winner: Seth Rollins