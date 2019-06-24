England Women's 3-0 victory over Cameroon in their World Cup last-16 tie was shrouded in controversy.

The game in Valenciennes was littered with incidents, with Cameroon players showing a lot of ill discipline and seeming disregard for the rules.

VAR played a massive part in the debacles on the pitch.

Firstly, the technology correctly awarded England's second goal after Ellen White had been initially judged to have been offside.

After watching the replays, she was clearly on side and Phil Neville's side were handed a 2-0 advantage.

Cameroon protested the decision on the pitch, refusing to kick-off and things got even more heated when the African side had their own goal disallowed by VAR for offside in the second half.

Players were in tears on the pitch and arguing with officials.

There were also incidents involving Nikita Parris being elbowed, Toni Duggan being spat on and captain Steph Houghton being on the receiving end of a disgraceful high tackle in the final minutes.

Not exactly a Cameroon display that deserves too much praise, but World Cup winning goalkeeper Hope Solo labelled their performance as 'indomitable'.

The America tweeted: "@FecafootOfficie showed their Indomitable spirit in today’s emotional match. Well done during this tournament Cameroon! #ChangeTheGame."

Safe to say her tweet didn't go down well, with many fans in the comment section disagreeing completely with Solo's point of view.

Solo was on commentary duty for the BBC and after the game, she said: "I am happy that the final whistle has blown...I'm tired of talking about VAR."

Despite the fact it was so prominent in the game, the technology got the major decisions right.

And as for Cameroon, they shouldn't look back at the game with too much pride and they certainly shouldn't label their efforts against the Lionesses 'indomitable'.