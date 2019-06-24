It's beginning to look more and more likely that Harry Maguire will be moving on from Leicester this summer.

The English defender has gone from talented Premier League player to one of the country's undisputed stars in the past few years.

Maguire is a key man in Gareth Southgate's England side and has been one of the best defenders around in England's top-flight with Leicester.

The two top clubs who have been heavily linked with him are Manchester United and Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho was desperate to sign him for United and they have retained their interest, while City want a replacement for Vincent Kompany.

And the competition between them has started a bidding war for Maguire and he is expected to cost one of the clubs £80m - a world record fee for a defender.

City seem the obvious choice, they have a world-class manager, the best squad in Europe and Champions League football.

Not to mention copious amounts of cash and the Mirror report that Pep Guardiola's side are prepared to offer Maguire a salary of £280,000-per-week.

No, we haven't added an extra zero, that figure is real.

Back in March, the Mirror reported the 11 biggest salaries in the Premier League, with Alexis Sanchez topping the list on £391,000-per-week.

On the basis of that list, Maguire would be tied with Kevin De Bruyne as the fourth biggest earner in the Premier League.

Man City stars Raheem Sterling (£275k), Sergio Aguero (£220k) and Riyad Mahrez (£200k) would all be below the Englishman if the figures are correct.

No wonder Maguire has reportedly told his friends that City's offer is too tempting to turn down this summer.

For reference, Virgil van Dijk is only on £180k-per-week at Liverpool and cost £5m less than the reported fee for Maguire, making the PFA Player of the Year look even more of a bargain.

You get the feeling the Reds may have to offer Van Dijk a new deal if the Maguire transfer goes through...