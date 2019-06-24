Kylian Mbappe really has the world at his feet right now.

At just 20-years-old, The French superstar is one of, if not the hottest property on the planet at the moment.

After helping France secure the biggest prize in football last year - the FIFA World Cup - Mbappe’s already impressive stock skyrocketed.

Mbappe is on course to set the world of football alight for decades to come but he could have some big decisions to make in the near future.

Mbappe’s desire to win a Ballon d’Or is well documented and doubts are already beginning to rise as to whether he can win the prestigious award while playing for Paris Sant-Germain.

For all their plethora of superstars, PSG have failed to make a dent in Europe and Mbappe may feel that he might have to fulfil his frightening potential elsewhere.

Champions League winners Liverpool have been linked with the Frenchman’s signature of late but in truth, there is only one club in the world that could truly afford him.

Yes, you guessed it - Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane has undertaken a massive squad overhaul at the Bernebeau this off-season and could easily make Mbappe the jewel in his summer signing crown.

In fact, such a move is looking ever the more likely, especially after Real star Vinicius Jr stated that Mbappe would be “coming soon” to Madrid

“Of course I know that all Real Madrid fans are dreaming of Mbappé. But it’s not just Madrid fans but fans of every team.

“Everybody wants to see him here [in LaLiga] soon and I think he will come. There’s no doubt we’d win a lot of trophies together,” Vinicius told French reporter Julien Maynard, per AS.

No doubt indeed.

“We don’t really know each other but we chat on Instagram, we send each other messages. I really look up to him, he’s already won a lot of titles and if he really is going to come [to Madrid] that would be great,” the Brazilian added.

Madrid aren’t messing about are they?

Having already signed Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo, the addition of Mbappe would make the Spanish side nigh on unstoppable.

Is there another Real Madrid dynasty on the horizon?