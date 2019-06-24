WWE

WWE left it until the last moment possible to reveal who would be the special guest referee for the Universal Championship match of Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin in Stomping Grounds' main event.

As soon as he made his way down to the ring, Corbin grabbed a microphone and revealed the official to be no other than Lacey Evans.

Unsurprisingly, WWE fans were not fond of the booking decision, and they made sure WWE knew exactly how they felt about it with a few selective chants throughout the main event.

Throughout Rollins vs Corbin, fans inside the arena at Stomping Grounds chanted “This is stupid," “AEW,” “Daniel Bryan,” “CM Punk,” “Boring,” “Let’s go Cena, Cena sucks,” “NXT!,” and “Becky, Becky, Becky.”

Out of all of the chants listed above, the AEW chant is likely going to be the one that annoys WWE the most, and you'll likely won't be able to hear any of them on any future highlights of Stomping Grounds which WWE releases.

Fans reacted to the chants and the Evans being revealed as the special guest referee on Twitter.

One fan said: "Now "Boring!" chants. Maybe making Lacey Evans a special ref was a really, really bad idea, WWE."

Another added: "Lacey Evans as the referee? Who’s booking this s***?"

One fan even added: "Wonder who's idea it was to make Lacey Evans the referee? Vince or Triple H?"

Nevertheless, fans will be hoping the message has been sent after an underwhelming special guest referee reveal for the Universal Championship match.

Despite Evans being very much in the corner of Corbin with her calls throughout the match, Rollins was able to win thanks to the help of his real-life girlfriend and fellow superstar Becky Lynch.

After The Sassy Southern Belle gave a low blow to the Universal Champion, The Man came rushing down to the ring to save her man and help him win the match.

Lynch attacked Evans at ringside, causing a new official to come from the back and down to the ring, and it was actually the same official which Corbin blamed for his loss vs Rollins at Super ShowDown, John Cone.

The Beastslayer was able to get the quick pin and win the match, retaining his Universal title in the process. He then celebrated with Becky in the middle of the ring.

The fallout from this will likely be a mixed tag team match at Extreme Rules of Rollins and Lynch vs Corbin and Evans. Not sure how excited fans are going to be for that.

On a night where fantastic wrestling took place in the middle of the ring, WWE needs to take in a lesson. Improve your storyline booking, otherwise, more 'AEW' chants are going to come.

