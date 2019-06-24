The Women's World Cup may have said goodbye to its greatest ever player yesterday evening.

Brazil and the legendary Marta bowed out of the tournament after a 2-1 loss to host nation France.

It likely means Marta will never lift the trophy of a competition in which she holds so many prestigious records.

She became the first player of any gender to score at five different World Cups and also holds the records for most goals by any gender with 17.

Marta is widely recognised as the greatest to have played the women's game, winning the FIFA World Player of the Year on six separate occasions.

But at the age of 33, her career is coming to an end and she appeared to recognise that in her post-match interview last night.

As such, the Brazilian gave one of the most inspiring speeches you will ever see on a football pitch.

VIDEO

“It’s about wanting more,” the 33-year-old forward told the cameras. “It’s training more. It’s taking care of yourself more. It’s about being ready to play 90 plus 30 minutes.

“This is what I ask of the girls.”

Marta then delivered a message to the girls of Brazil, calling on them to make history as the next generation of players.

“There’s not going to be a Formiga forever,” she continued. “There’s not going to be a Marta forever. There’s not going to be Cristiane.

“The women’s game depends on you to survive. So think about that. Value it more. Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end.”

If that speech doesn't motivate you on a Monday morning, absolutely nothing will.