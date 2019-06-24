Sponsored by William Hill

Football

Marta may have played her last ever World Cup game v France.

Brazil legend Marta's inspiring speech after 2-1 loss to France at Women's World Cup

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Women's World Cup may have said goodbye to its greatest ever player yesterday evening.

Brazil and the legendary Marta bowed out of the tournament after a 2-1 loss to host nation France.

It likely means Marta will never lift the trophy of a competition in which she holds so many prestigious records.

She became the first player of any gender to score at five different World Cups and also holds the records for most goals by any gender with 17.

Marta is widely recognised as the greatest to have played the women's game, winning the FIFA World Player of the Year on six separate occasions.

But at the age of 33, her career is coming to an end and she appeared to recognise that in her post-match interview last night.

As such, the Brazilian gave one of the most inspiring speeches you will ever see on a football pitch.

VIDEO

“It’s about wanting more,” the 33-year-old forward told the cameras. “It’s training more. It’s taking care of yourself more. It’s about being ready to play 90 plus 30 minutes. 

“This is what I ask of the girls.”

Marta then delivered a message to the girls of Brazil, calling on them to make history as the next generation of players.

“There’s not going to be a Formiga forever,” she continued.  “There’s not going to be a Marta forever. There’s not going to be Cristiane.

Brazil's lineup vs France

“The women’s game depends on you to survive. So think about that. Value it more. Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end.”

If that speech doesn't motivate you on a Monday morning, absolutely nothing will.

Topics:
Women’s World Cup
William Hill
Women's Sport
Football

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again