Lionel Messi’s dreams of winning an international competition with Argentina are still alive.

After just one point from their two opening Copa America matches, Lionel Scaloni’s side needed to beat Qatar in their final group match.

They did that, winning 2-0 thanks to an early goal from Lautaro Martinez and a late strike from Sergio Aguero.

The win saw Argentina finish second - not needing the fallback option of being one of the best third-placed teams in order to reach the quarter-finals.

Messi and co. will now face Venezuela in the last eight, with a possible meeting against Brazil in the semis.

But the Barcelona legend looked pleased for Argentina just to get their campaign up and running.

"We played a good game and we won, and that was what mattered," Messi said after the match.

"The important thing was to win to keep going in the Copa, to get through the group stage.

"This will be an important boost for what's to come ... another Copa begins now."

In recent tournaments, many fans have suggested that Messi is very much carrying this Argentina side.

Earlier in this competition, clips have gone viral showing the G.O.A.T lacking support from his compatriots.

But against Qatar, Messi only had himself to blame when he skied a sitter from 10 yards.

Well, we say he only had himself to blame but, when the ball was cut-back to him inside the penalty area, it took a rather large bobbled before his effort.

Either way, it was pretty hilarious to see the greatest player to have ever played the game almost clearing the stadium with a sitter.