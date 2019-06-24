A disappointing Premier League campaign last season has left Unai Emery’s men in a difficult position.

With Arsenal looking to bounce back this year, reinforcements are needed. Big names, big money moves are a demand from the fans. However, there’s a problem.

With the Gunners having only secured a fifth place spot and failing to qualify for Champions League football, it leaves the club with a tight budget of only £40 million to spend. In today’s market, that’s weak.

Although the Spaniard is being forced to work to a budget, it hasn’t stopped early transfer activity with bids for Celtic’s, Kieran Tierney and speculation of moves for Yannick Carrassco and Ryan Fraser.

That being said, a big money move is needed and Emery has found his man.

In a bid to bolster the London club’s attack force, Emery looks to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace, according to The Sun. The 26-year-old winger will come with a huge price tag of at least £55 million, which causes an issue based on the given bank balance. Having said this, the Arsenal boss has reportedly requested more funds to ensure this transfer.

Wilfried Zaha has scored a total of 31 goals in 147 games for The Eagles and has undoubtedly been the fan’s talisman for some time now. With Aaron Wan-Bissaka looking increasingly more likely to make the move to Manchester United, Roy Hodgson will be looking to keep hold of their star man.

With Arsenal boasting of a strong strike force in Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Wilfried Zaha could undoubtedly be Emery’s missing piece to the puzzle if he is to contend for a top-four spot in this year’s upcoming campaign.

The likes of Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck have failed to perform at the Emirates as of late, and rumours have begun to circulate that these men will pave way for new talent to take the stage. With the German playmaker having the highest wage of £350,000 per week – it will make room for a big money move if his name is taken off the roster.

The time has come for Unai Emery to prove his worth. Does the Spaniard use his experience to make the most of the players he has and make small future investments or does he sell the underperforming big players to build up the piggy bank?

A testing season ahead for The Gunners, with a point to prove in this era’s ever more competitive league. A change is needed, and if Wilfried Zaha is to make the move then things could get very, very interesting.

Do you think the signing of Crystal Palace winger is a good investment for Emery’s men? Have your say below…