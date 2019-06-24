WWE waited until as late as possible to reveal who the special guest referee would be in the Universal Championship match of Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds.

After making his way down to the ring for his match, Corbin grabbed a mic and revealed the special guest referee to be Lacey Evans.

Following the announcement, WWE fans knew it would only be a matter of time before Becky Lynch made her way to ringside and got herself involved in the match.

Sure enough, The Man made her way down to the ring after The Sassy Southern Belle delivered a low blow to the Universal Champion to try and help Corbin win the match.

Lynch attacked Evans and tossed her aside at ringside and into the barricade. This meant another official had to finish calling the Stomping Grounds main event.

Once another referee took charge, The Beastslayer was able to get the quick pin and win the match, retaining his Universal title in the process. He then celebrated with Becky in the middle of the ring.

Fans were left with images of Rollins and Lynch celebrating together as Stomping Grounds went off the air, and soon after, the Raw Women's Champion revealed exactly why she got herself involved in the match.

She said in a tweet: "You can slow count, you can slap him in the face, but if you nutshot him then expect an ass whooping."

The Man successfully defended her Raw Women's Championship against The Sassy Southern Belle earlier on in the night at Stomping Grounds.

Fans likely haven't seen the last of any confrontations between Rollins and Lynch and Corbin and Evans either.

Speculation has already begun as to how WWE could move forward from here, and the initial suggestion is that a mixed tag team match of Rollins and Lynch vs Corbin and Evans could take place soon, possibly at Extreme Rules next month or even on Monday Night Raw this week.

It looks as though we can bet that The Man is going to get herself involved with The Sassy Southern Belle again if she ever decides to put her hands on her man again.