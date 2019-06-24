Cristiano Ronaldo has been enjoying his holidays after another gruelling season.

The Portuguese superstar made his debut in Serie A after signing for Juventus from Real Madrid in a €100m deal last summer.

Ronaldo went on to win the league title and finished with 21 goals and eight assists in his 31 games.

The 34-year-old also lifted his second international trophy, winning the inaugural UEFA Nations League with Portugal.

He memorably scored a hat-trick in the semi-final win over Switzerland, taking his international tally to 88 - the most of any active player.

It was yet another record-breaking season for a player many consider to be the greatest to have ever kicked a football.

So it's no wonder that he's been enjoying his holidays in Greece with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and some friends.

And it seems odd that pictures of Ronaldo on his holiday haven't been all over the tabloids of late.

Well, that's because the hotel workers at the resort he stayed in made sure the paparazzi were not able to spoil his trip away.

And according to the Greek press, per AS, Ronaldo left the workers a €20,000 tip for their service.

Well played, Cristiano.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will need all the rest he can get before a fresh start at Juve under new manager Maurizio Sarri for 2019/20.

It has been reported that the former Chelsea boss will use Ronaldo as a 'false-nine', just like he did with Dries Mertens at Napoli and Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge.