Lionel Messi earns double as much as all players in the top seven women's leagues combined

On Sunday, the Women’s World Cup came alive.

We’ve reached the last-16 stage as both England and France looked to overcome Cameroon and Brazil respectively.

They both managed that but that doesn’t even begin to tell half the story.

England’s 3-0 win against Cameroon featured protests from the African side after VAR calls went against them. Replays also showed an elbow, a disgusting spit and a push on the referee by their players.

It really was unbelievable.

In the later match, hosts France needed extra-time to overcome Brazil in a dramatic 120 minutes.

It saw Marta - who many consider the greatest to have ever graced the women’s game - give a passionate post-match interview to all young women that aspire to play football.

The headlines might not all be positive but one thing is for sure, everyone is talking about the Women’s World Cup right now.

In fact, it might even be overshadowing the Copa America.

Like England and France, Lionel Messi’s Argentina reached the quarter-finals of that competition on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Qatar.

Qatar v Argentina: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

In response, the United Nations posted a rather topical tweet comparing the wages of Messi and women footballers.

Using information from Forbes, they claimed that Messi earns $84 million-per-year. That figure is almost double as much as the combined salaries of all players in the top seven women's soccer leagues - 1,693 players.

Justifiable? Or outrageous?

Of course, the men’s game is far more popular and there’s so much more money in it.

But many are pushing for equal pay - something that is clearly a million miles away right now!

